Justin Holbrook’s new coaching role confirmed as he reveals how close Warrington Wolves move was

JUSTIN HOLBROOK’S new coaching role has now been confirmed, with the former St Helens head coach revealing just how close he came to moving to the Warrington Wolves.

The ex-Gold Coast Titans number one, who won the Super League Grand Final with Saints back in 2019, was said to have rejected a lucrative multi-year deal with the Wolves to pen a deal with the Sydney Roosters.

“My decision to go with the Roosters was my personal knowledge of the Club and how professional they are,” Holbrook said.

“Having very good people that are well-qualified in their roles makes the world of difference to coaches, and knowing Robbo (Trent Robinson) well and how he will challenge me to add value to the Club made this decision make sense to me.

“I must say I was all but gone to England to join the Warrington Wolves who were terrific to deal with, but it just wasn’t right for my family, so again when I spoke to Trent and Nick and understood the role I would play, I felt the Roosters were the right choice.

“Now it’s all done, I am looking forward to doing what I love, and that’s coaching,” said Holbrook.