Hull KR boss Willie Peters on Brad Schneider future following short-term Super League move

IT’S fair to say that former Canberra Raiders halfback Brad Schneider has impressed since making the short-term move to Hull KR.

After making the move almost a month ago, the halfback delivered two match-winning field goals against Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors – the latter to take Rovers to a Challenge Cup Final – before putting in a great performance to help the Robins overcome Castleford Tigers last Friday night.

However, Canberra can recall Schneider for the rest of 2023 if the Raiders suffer an injury crisis, but beyond the end of the season, the playmaker’s future is unclear.

KR head coach Willie Peters has hailed Schneider but admitted that the youngster will not be joining for 2024 and beyond.

“It was always discussed that it would be until the end of the year,” Peters said.

“Naturally we are in negotiations with players and managers all the time. It is until the end of the year and I’m not sure whether Canberra have first opportunity

“Brad is doing a wonderful job for us now, we are happy how he is doing.”