Leigh Leopards’ Oliver Holmes signs for rival Super League side

HULL FC have announced the signing of Oliver Holmes from Leigh Leopards for the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The back-rower has signed a two year deal with the Black & Whites, keeping him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 31-year old experienced forward has over 280 senior career appearances under his belt since his senior debut in 2010.

The West Yorkshire native rose through the ranks at Castleford Tigers, making 228 appearances in a 12-season spell at Wheldon Road – during that spell, he was a League Leaders Shield winner in the club’s impressive 2017 campaign.

Holmes brought his long association with the club to an end ahead of the 2022 campaign, joining Warrington Wolves for a season before linking up with the Leopards following their return to the Betfred Super League in 2023.

The powerful line-running forward, who brings a threatening offload game to the Airlie Birds, has been a regular in the side over the past two campaigns, and was part of the Challenge Cup winning side last season.

A former England representative, Holmes also has a healthy try scoring record to his name with 51 senior tries over the past 15 years.

Holmes becomes FC’s sixth recruit ahead of the 2025 campaign, joining fellow Leopards teammates Zak Hardaker and Ed Chamberlain, as well as powerhouse forward John Asiata, dangerous playmaker Jordan Abdull, and talented young hooker Amir Bourouh.

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “Oliver brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our back-row options in 2025 – he’s been one of the most consistent performers in his position over the last decade, and we’re pleased to add him to our ranks.

“Similarly with the signing of Zak (Hardaker), we’re hoping that he can play a key role in using that experience to help develop some of the young talented forwards we have at our disposal next season.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast