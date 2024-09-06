Super League announce another live BBC Two fixture

HULL FC’S Super League tie with Salford Red Devils next Saturday (September 14) will be screened on BBC Two.

The kick-off time has been amended to 5.05pm, from the previously advertised 3pm, to accommodate the change in broadcast schedule.

The BBC have been showing live Super League games for the first time ever this season, and will also show two matches in the play-offs.

Top-six chasing Salford’s trip to Hull will also be shown on the Sky Sports+ and SuperLeague+ streaming services.

Sky will be exclusively showing the tie between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves on the same day with a 6pm kick-off.

A further Sky pick on the Friday night is yet to be confirmed, and is awaiting the outcome of this week’s top-of-the-table clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

