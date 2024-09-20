Keighley Cougars tear up Anthony Murray’s contract in shock coaching decision

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have torn up Anthony Murray’s contract despite the former Workington Town boss signing a two-year deal, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Murray was set to take up his role at Cougar Park on December 1 after two seasons at Workington, but now the Cougars have reneged on that deal.

Instead, interim boss Jake Webster, who is still effectively Keighley’s director of rugby, will take the job on a permanent basis in a shock twist.

Webster is said to be enjoying his time as number one with the Cougars and now Keighley have backed out of their contract with Murray to hand Webster the reins on a permanent basis.

