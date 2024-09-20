New St Helens signing suffers devastating injury in last North Queensland Cowboys game

ST HELENS have had their fair share of injuries during the 2024 Super League campaign.

The likes of Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby, Mark Percival, Tommy Makinson and Konrad Hurrell have all spent considerable time on the sidelines as head coach Paul Wellens has been forced to contend with a burgeoning injury list.

There will be hope around the Merseyside club that such a scenario does not happen again in 2025, but one of their new signings, Kyle Feldt, suffered a devastating leg injury in his last appearance in a North Queensland Cowboys shirt today.

Feldt, who has signed a two-year deal with Saints for 2025 and 2026, was taken off in the 49th minute with a calf injury during the Cowboys’ 26-18 loss to Cronulla Sharks this morning.

To date, Feldt has played 214 times for North Queensland, scoring 146 tries, kicking 44 goals, for a total points record of 672 for the NRL side.

