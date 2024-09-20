Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells names “one of the most improved players in Super League”

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wells has named “one of the most improved players in Super League”.

Live on Sky Sports two Friday nights ago, Wells was co-commentator alongside Mark Wilson as Leigh Leopards hosted Warrington Wolves at the Leigh Sports Village in a feisty affair.

Early on in the first-half, the Leopards came out of their own 20-metre area with Umyla Hanley taking a big drive.

Wells was full of praise for the former Wigan Warriors outside back, saying: “I think Umyla Hanley is one of the most improved players in Super League.

“I think he has had an outstanding season in a couple of different positions as well. He has done really well.”

