Wigan Warriors star makes surprise return for Super League Grand Final as Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara names unchanged squad

WIGAN WARRIORS and Catalans Dragons have named their 21-man squads for the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night at Old Trafford.

Wigan head coach Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday’s Grand Final, as Cade Cust is replaced by forward Ethan Havard, who returns to the squad for the first time since July.

Meanwhile, Catalans boss Steve McNamara has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that went into battle with St Helens last weekend.

πŸ‰ π—Ÿπ—˜ π—šπ—₯π—’π—¨π—£π—˜ 𝗣𝗒𝗨π—₯ π—Ÿπ—” π—™π—œπ—‘π—”π—Ÿπ—˜

π‘ƒπ‘Ÿπ‘’Μπ‘ π‘’π‘›π‘‘π‘’Μ π‘π‘Žπ‘Ÿ π‘π‘œπ‘‘π‘–π‘Žπ‘

Steve McNamara a dΓ©voilΓ© son groupe pour la Finale de Super League face Γ @WiganWarriorsRL. πŸ‡«πŸ‡· https://t.co/2MQcHyv8R1

πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§ https://t.co/ari9U2hS4D pic.twitter.com/3paCHL8bx7 β€” Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) October 12, 2023

The final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 5pm with the game kicking off at 6pm.