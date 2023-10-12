Wigan Warriors star makes surprise return for Super League Grand Final as Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara names unchanged squad

   12/10/2023

WIGAN WARRIORS and Catalans Dragons have named their 21-man squads for the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night at Old Trafford.

Wigan head coach Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday’s Grand Final, as Cade Cust is replaced by forward Ethan Havard, who returns to the squad for the first time since July.

Meanwhile, Catalans boss Steve McNamara has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that went into battle with St Helens last weekend.

The final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 5pm with the game kicking off at 6pm.