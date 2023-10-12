Wigan Warriors star makes surprise return for Super League Grand Final as Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara names unchanged squad

WIGAN WARRIORS and Catalans Dragons have named their 21-man squads for the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night at Old Trafford.

Wigan head coach Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday’s Grand Final, as Cade Cust is replaced by forward Ethan Havard, who returns to the squad for the first time since July.

📋 𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Saturday’s @SuperLeague Grand Final game against @DragonsOfficiel at Old Trafford! 🗞️ Read more 👉 https://t.co/xbMlVH0Ieu#WWRL #GrandFinal pic.twitter.com/UaANxHaIiH — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) October 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Catalans boss Steve McNamara has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that went into battle with St Helens last weekend.

🏉 𝗟𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘

𝑃𝑟𝑒́𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒́ 𝑝𝑎𝑟 𝑍𝑜𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑐

Steve McNamara a dévoilé son groupe pour la Finale de Super League face à @WiganWarriorsRL. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/2MQcHyv8R1

🇬🇧 https://t.co/ari9U2hS4D pic.twitter.com/3paCHL8bx7 — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) October 12, 2023

The final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 5pm with the game kicking off at 6pm.