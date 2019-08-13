London land Cas back Egodo

London Broncos have confirmed the signing of Tuoyo Egodo on a two-year deal.

Egodo will join the Broncos for a second spell with the club having left the capital for Castleford in 2016.

During his time at the Tigers, Egodo has made 15 appearances and scored 11 tries.

“I’m really excited to get back to London and join the Broncos again,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to be close to family and friends and something I just couldn’t pass up on.

“I’d like to say thanks to the coaches, players & staff at Castleford who I have learnt a lot from and have helped me become the player I am today. I would also like to say a big thank you to the Castleford fans for their continuous support over the years.”

“I look forward to wearing the Broncos jersey again and getting started for the 2020 season.”