Jake Webster grateful for Castleford Tigers testimonial gesture

FORMER Castleford favourite Jake Webster has thanked Tigers coach Lee Radford for agreeing to visit his current club Keighley for his testimonial match.

The Cougar Park clash has been confirmed for Sunday, January 22 (3.00pm) and is one of three pre-season visits to Championship sides for the Tigers.

Castleford head to Featherstone on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31 (noon) and head up to Whitehaven on Sunday, January 29 (3.00pm).

They will also host Super League rivals Huddersfield on Sunday, February 5 (kick-off to be confirmed) in Nathan Massey’s testimonial, ahead of Radford’s second campaign with the Tigers beginning with a visit to his former club Hull on Sunday, February 19.

Castleford recovered from last season’s sluggish start to finish seventh, only missing out on the play-offs after a final-day defeat at Leeds.

Centre or second rower Webster spent six years at Wheldon Road and played in the 2014 Challenge Cup final and 2017 Grand Final, both won by Leeds.

He was signed from Hull KR late in the 2007 season after playing for Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans and making eight appearances for New Zealand.

Webster played 125 times for the Tigers, racking up 49 tries, before a switch to Bradford in 2019, and he joined Keighley the following season.

The 39-year-old scored eight tries in twelve outings this year to help the Cougars win promotion as League One champions.

While he will remain in the squad, Webster plans to focus more on his new role as assistant to coach Rhys Lovegrove.

“The plan is to step back from playing and concentrate on helping Rhys by passing on some of my experience to the other players, and working in the community, where we have forged some really strong links, and it’s a case of extending something I’ve already been doing for a while,” he explained.

“I am honoured and privileged that Castleford have agreed to play in my testimonial and I thank Lee Radford and everyone at the Tigers for accepting my invitation.

“I loved my time at Castleford and hopefully the Tigers fans will come out for the game.”

