Kevin Proctor’s new club confirmed as ex-NRL and Gold Coast Titans star makes Super League move

SACKED NRL star Kevin Proctor will be a Super League player in 2023 with confirmation of his new club being revealed tonight.

That club will of course be Wakefield Trinity who confirmed the capture at a fans’ forum event earlier tonight, with the ex-New Zealand international signing a one-year deal.

Proctor was sacked by his former club Gold Coast Titans earlier in the year following a half-time incident at the Cbus Super Stadium.

The Titans had been getting blown apart by the Canterbury Bulldogs, but captain Proctor – who was injured at the time – posted a vide of him vaping on Instagram during the break.

The Titans fined Proctor $15,000 before terminating his contract.

“His actions were in breach of both NRL and stadium regulations,” Gold Coast said in a statement.

Proctor brings a wealth of experience to Wakefield with over 300 games in the NRL under his belt.

The 33-year-old is Wakefield’s fifth overseas man to sign on the dotted line at the club, meaning that there are still two quota spots to be filled as new head coach Mark Applegarth goes about planning for 2023.