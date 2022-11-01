What ex-Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm star Kevin Proctor said about signing for Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD Trinity last night announced the signing of experienced NRL forward Kevin Proctor on a one-year deal.

Proctor, who has featured over 20 times for New Zealand, adds strength and experience to Trinity’s pack as the West Yorkshire club looks to improve on their tenth-place finish in 2022.

Proctor has most recently been with Gold Coast Titans where he made 103 appearances and he has also spent eight years with Melbourne Storm, featuring 179 times.

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, is excited by the prospect of working with Proctor.

“I’m really happy to have Kevin on board for 2023,” said Applegarth.

“He’s a player that’s done it all in Australia and somebody I’m looking forward to working with. He will definitely drive the standards of the group up in training and games as he’s a real competitor.

“After chatting with Kevin on numerous occasions, it’s clear to see he’s coming over with plenty of ambition left to compete at the highest level. I can’t wait for him to get started.”

Proctor has also shown his excitement at joining the club and is looking forward to working with the squad.

“I just can’t wait to get over and get going,” said Proctor.

“The challenge is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m hoping my experience will complement the squad and the young fellas that are a part of it.

“I’m really hungry to succeed and can’t wait for the journey to start.”