Papua New Guinea set up exciting England clash following 36-0 World Cup win over Wales

PAPUA New Guinea registered a routine 36-0 win over Wales to set up a mouthwatering tie against England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Kyle Laybutt opened the scoring in the eighth minute, skipping past his opposite number to run through a huge gap before Nixon Putt crashed over as PNG camped on the Welsh line.

Things got worse for Wales as the half-hour approached when Jimmy Ngutlik burst through the Welsh line to run in from 40 metres after rounding fullback Caleb Aekins. Rhyse Martin converted all three tries for an 18-0 lead.

Dan Russell was the next to force his way over for the Kumuls as PNG led 24-0 at the break.

Wales had their backs against the wall at the beginning of the second-half and they eventually cracked six minutes in as Putt ran in again in identical fashion to his first.

The Welsh had a number of good opportunities throughout the second forty minutes, but were halted by stern Kumuls defence as Kyle Evans went the closest only to drop the ball over the line.

In fact, it was PNG the last over the line three minutes from the end as a ridiculous spiral bomb from Laybutt was allowed to bounce and Ngutlik grabbed his second of the night. Martin registered his sixth perfect kick of the night to round off the scoring at 36-0.

Papua New Guinea

Alex Johnston, Rodrick Tai, Nene MacDonald, Justin Olam, Jimmy Ngutlik, Kyle Laybutt, Lachlan Lam, Wellington Albert, Edwin Ipape, Emmanuel Waine, Nixon Putt, Rhyse Martin (C), Jacob Alick. Subs (all used): Wesser Tenza, Dan Russell, Sherwin Tanabi, Jeremiah Simbiken

Tries: Laybutt, Putt 2, Ngutlik 2, Russell

Goals: Martin 6/6

Wales

Caleb Aekins, Kyle Evans, Will Evans, Elliot Kear (C), Rhys Williams, Oliver Olds, Josh Ralph, Ant Walker, Matty Fozard, Gavin Bennion, Rhodri Lloyd, Bailey Antrobus, Joe Burke. Subs (all used): Dan Fleming, Chester Butler, Curtis Davies, Connor Davies

Half-time: 24-0

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0; 30-0, 36-0

Venue: Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster