Australian journalist reports Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam ‘interesting’ multiple clubs following Challenge Cup success over Hull KR

INFAMOUS Australian journalist, The Mole, has reported that Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam is ‘interesting’ multiple clubs Down Under following his impressive exploits with the Lancashire club.

Lam steered the Leopards to their first Challenge Cup success for 52 years with a 17-16 Golden Point win over Super League rivals Hull KR.

But, it’s also the job that the Papua New Guinea international has done in the Super League season so far which is attracting NRL sides, according to The Mole.

“What he has done with Leigh has the rugby league world talking – he is a future first grade coach here for sure,” one NRL club chairman told The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“He has been there, done that as a player and coach and could be a breath of fresh air to a club looking for a new face in the next couple of years.”