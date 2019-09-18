Key forwards return for Wigan and Salford

Wigan will welcome Liam Farrell back for the club’s play-off semi-final with Salford.

The forward, who made the Super League Dream Team, missed last week’s win over Castleford due to suspension.

But he returns to the 19-man squad alongside Liam Marshall, with the suspended Ollie Partington and Harry Smith making way.

Salford are boosted by the return of three senior forwards for the match.

Gil Dudson, Mark Flanagan and Tyrone McCarthy all return to the squad, with Ben Nakubuwai, Adam Lawton and Josh Johnson making way.

Warriors: Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson Jones, Griffin, Flanagan Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.