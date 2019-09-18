Widnes coach Purtill admits interest in forward

Widnes coach Kieron Purtill admits North Wales Crusaders back-rower Kenny Baker is among a list of possible targets for next season.

Baker has been a mainstay of the Crusaders side after joining from Ince Rose Bridge in 2016, and was made captain for the 2019 campaign.

Purtill told League Express: “Kenny is a player who is on our radar.

“He played really well against us in a pre-season game, and all the guys that have been on dual registration to Crusaders speak highly of him.

“We’ve made a lot of offers to players within our own squad and we’re waiting for them to come back to us and tie them up.

“That’s the priority over the next few days, to get as many of our own squad finalised as possible and then start shaping the squad.

“With the relegation battle in Super League and the play-offs in the Championship, the market has stalled a bit recently, but I’m sure it will get going again soon.”