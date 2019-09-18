Catalans to make overseas signing – but Steve McNamara desperate to nurture French talent

Steve McNamara has confirmed the club will make at least one further overseas signing ahead of the 2020 season.

The departures of Kenny Edwards and Greg Bird have opened up two quota spots for the Dragons, with McNamara confirming they plan on replacing them both.

James Maloney will take one of the spots when he arrives as one of the club’s marquee players, but Les Dracs’ overseas recruitment won’t end there.

“We’ll fill that (spot),” McNamara said.

“There won’t be wholesale changes, there’ll be a development of our team. Some of us have underperformed at certain stages and we want to improve the existing players.

“There will be a couple, maybe three players join us, but we’ll promote from within as well.”

Despite that, McNamara is also desperate to introduce more homegrown players into his squad.

Friday’s defeat featured 13 French players, including the eye-catching halfback Arthur Mourgue, who dazzled in defeat to Huddersfield.

McNamara has emphasised the importance of improving the club’s pathways, something he believes is improving behind the scenes.

“There’s a lot more work to go. We’ve changed just this season our whole structure for our juniors to try and create even more, because we need it, we desperately need it.

“We’ve missed an opportunity as a team to achieve something this season. But there are lots of other good things going on underneath with some of our young players for us to build a sustainable club in the future.”