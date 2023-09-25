Countries demand changes to International Rugby League governance

A GROUP of 16 nations has sent an official letter to International Rugby League (IRL) and European Rugby League (ERL) demanding changes to the global governing body’s governance, rankings and division system.

The group of countries, which includes Brazil, Spain, the United States, Malta, Canada, Macedonia, Sweden and Poland, are concerned about the direction of the sport around the world after the cancellation of the 2025 World Cup in France, its deferment to an as yet unknown location in 2026 and the reduction in numbers from 16 to ten teams.

In the private letter, seen by League Express and sent last month, the 16 nations have proposed major changes to the IRL board to allow for wider representation and greater diversity.

The letter states: “The IRL was created as a joint governing body between traditional rugby nations. Board representation favours a majority of the founding RL nations, despite the growing membership, with no guaranteed representation beyond the original heartland areas.

“The fastest growing regions of the world are permanently in the minority. Economic reasons aside, it is for this reason that developing Rugby League nations feel their voice will not be at the table when decisions are made – as has proven evident with the latest RLWC decision.

“At the same time, rules have been changed to limit even the ability of developing nations to participate, while complex ranking formulas (that favour RLWC participants) assure the top RLWC positions will not change.

“If the IRL truly believes it is the international body for Rugby League, then it needs to represent all of its members – regardless of the order in which they were accepted as members. Our memberships now bring little opportunity for advancement, while our names contribute to the appearance of a global sporting organisation.”

The letter sets out how it believes the IRL should respond.

“Our proposal: A commitment by the IRL Board to develop its proposed changes to board structure that includes representation of a) Developing RL nations; b) All regions of the IRL; and c) A diversity of thought through different cultural backgrounds, sexes, persuasions.

“Furthermore, a dedicated developing nation steering committee will be set up that plays a key role in setting the developing nations’ calendars – including internationals and the World Series.”

Currently there are twelve members on the IRL board, with five from the UK, three from Australia, three from New Zealand and one from Papua New Guinea. There is only one female board member.

In a response to the criticisms on governance Danny Kazandjian, secretary-general of the IRL, told League Express: “We regularly review governance, as it’s a topic that is always evolving as our organisation evolves, but it is essential that the IRL Board is configured so it can play its role as an efficient, competent executive body that allows IRL to fulfil its core mission, which is to develop the sport internationally.

“I’m confident that the new RLWC plan the Board has approved will allow us to do that substantively. It would be a mistake to turn the IRL Board into a representative assembly (which we already have, in the general assembly).”

The group also wants to see a change in the rankings system currently used by the IRL and the way different countries are grouped.

“The international rankings are confusing for both fans, players and nations,” the letter states.

“The complex formula also entrenches rankings, by awarding RLWC participants – not just the winner – bonus points. Developing nations are also grouped by historical geographies, rather than a reflection of the world’s growing population.

“Our proposal: A steering committee should be formed with a combination of top tier and developing teams to create a transparent ranking system that is simple to understand by both fans, players and sponsors.

“The committee can look to other international sporting bodies for guidance – for example, the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) points system. Furthermore, a realignment of regional divisions or confederations for the World Series and qualifiers, that better reflect the development of the game, and global populations – for example, Asia separated from the Pacific (Oceania) and the Americas.”

On rankings, Kazandjian said the IRL plans to re-examine the formula.

“The ranking system is based on a mathematical formula run twice a year,” he said.

“The source information is contained within every press release about the world rankings. We are re-examining the formula to ensure that World Cup Finals performances are of sufficient weight now that rankings are going to be used to determine some qualifiers.”

The letter concludes with: “We would like to continue as members in various forms of this international Rugby League body as we see value in having nations of all development levels in one organisation.

“However, as these developing nations, we would like to be consulted as the members we are, especially on matters that relate to us as developing Rugby League nations. Many of our countries have been born out of colonial powers with ancestors who aired similar grievances. We simply want more say over our own affairs.

“We look forward to working with you to find a way to have a productive conversation on bringing greater transparency, and making developing nations feel as if we play a role in its future.”

On the divisions, Kazandjian said: “Our regional divisions give us attractive and cost-effective qualification routes, as well as exciting, multi-level international competitions in and of themselves.

“We are in very frequent dialogue as a sport about the World Cup qualifiers as it’s such an important part of the calendar. We will invest more in the regional competition framework as the demand is growing, with more Americas and Middle East and African nations in particular.

“The France 2025 qualifiers calendar took a year to put together and involved multiple rounds of consultation with the members.”

