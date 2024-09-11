The outstanding National Conference League Division One fixture between Clock Face Miners and Wigan St Patricks, which was abandoned on Saturday 7 September through injury, has been rescheduled for next Wednesday (18 September),
An alternative venue in St Helens is being sought as Clock Face don’t have floodlights.
Wednesday slot for Clock and Pats
