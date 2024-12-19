One in, one out at Castleford Tigers as Super League club confirmed signing and eit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the loan signing of Daniel Okoro from Warrington Wolves, whilst also confirming that Kieran Hudson has left the club.

League Express revealed yesterday that both Okoro would be joining and Hudson would be leaving, with the former training with the squad this week with the view to securing a season long loan deal.

The club has also confirmed that Hudson has left the club by mutual consent.

In a statement, the Tigers said: “After a long discussion with Kieran about his goals for the future and our ambitions for the squad, he expressed a desire to pursue his future with another club. We wish Kieran all the best for the next stage of his career.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast