Tom Johnstone sets sights on Super League title with Catalans Dragons

TOM JOHNSTONE insists that Catalans Dragons expect success and are gunning for their inaugural Super League title this year.

New signing Johnstone has joined the club from Wakefield in the off-season and feels strongly the ambition that permeates the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

“That’s definitely the goal,” Johnstone told League Express.

“It has been brought up a few times by some of the boys and it’s what Sio Siua Taukeiaho said when he arrived. We’ve not come to just enjoy ourselves; we’ve come here to win. We’ve got a massive ambition to win something this season.

“When I spoke to Steve McNamara, he said that’s what the club wants, what they’ve been wanting for the past few years. To be here when they first do it – if we can – would be something special, not only for me but for Perpignan itself.

“Just being here for two months, I’ve seen the passion and how much it means to the locals and the fans. It’s amazing!”

After making his name at Trinity, Johnstone has arrived in Perpignan on a two-year deal.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it, but it’s been a challenge with the language barrier and settling in. Just little things like doing the shopping and communicating. But I love the club, which is a great place to be.

“I’m just really enjoying the change in the scenery and the lifestyle.”

Johnstone has battled injuries in recent seasons and missed a third of last season with a groin injury. The outside back has suffered two anterior cruciate ligament tears during the 2017 and 2019 campaigns.

But now his body is in good shape and he is raring to go for round one.

“When I sat down with Catalans, they were aware of the issues over the past few years and what happened last year,” he said.

“You can never promise to keep someone fit, but they said we’ll work with you on all these things and do our best to keep you playing.

“That has been a struggle of mine, so to stop getting injured would be great.

“I’m tracking what I do on and off the pitch to try and stay in the best shape, and hopefully it can continue into the season.”

