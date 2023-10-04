Ex-Warrington Wolves forward Jason Clark takes up coaching role with former side

FORMER Warrington Wolves forward Jason Clark is heading into the world of coaching after hanging up his boots.

Clark made 84 appearances for Warrington between 2019 and 2022 before exiting the Cheshire club for French Elite One side Limoux Grizzlies.

After retiring at the end of the domestic French competition, Clark has returned to former club South Sydney Rabbitohs to take up a role as Pathways Wellbeing Manager.

The 34-year-old is fondly remembered at Redfern, having registered 172 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2018, helping the Rabbitohs to the infamous Grand Final win in 2014.

Clark’s appointment is part of a restructure at the club following the exit of Sam Burgess, who will ironically become Warrington head coach.

Current head coach of Souths, Jason Demetriou, has signed a contract extension, saying: ““It is an absolute honour to coach this club and I feel very privileged to be extending my time at South Sydney,” coach Jason Demetriou said in a club statement.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenges ahead of us in 2024.

“I’m really excited by the staff group we’ve put together for new season as well as the strength of the squad we have available.

“I can assure all of our Members and all of our fans that we will be representing the Rabbitohs in the best way we can each and every day and we are all very excited about what lies ahead for us next season and into the future.”

