League Express Podcast #18 – Salford Stadium stand-off, the Leigh Leopards get their man and a Magic Weekend in Leeds

In this week’s episode of the League Express podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN discuss the reported Magic Weekend dates in Leeds, the Salford Red Devils stadium stand-off and the Leigh Leopards signing Matt Moylan. Martyn and Jake also discuss London Broncos decision to scrap their academy side, Golden Boot nominees and James Roby’s induction into the St Helens Hall of Fame.