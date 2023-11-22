Gareth Ellis reveals all the Super League and NRL clubs he rejected during his career and the one club that was ‘miffed’ at his decision

GARETH ELLIS will forever be remembered in rugby league for his toughness, durability, skill and passion.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that throughout his 21-year career, a number of rugby league sides have come calling for him.

That interest began back in 2003 when Ellis, having broken through to the Wakefield Trinity first-team to become one of their best players, had an offer from Bradford Bulls that looked like being successful.

“At one stage it looked far more likely I’d be going to Bradford, if anywhere…(but I) decided to stay at Trinity and see how things were for another year, which I was quite happy about,” Ellis writes in his autobiography Never the Easy Option.

“Huddersfield had shown a bit of interest and there was an early approach from St Helens. At the time the RFU were trying to poach a number of players by recruiting them to the national team and then finding a suitable club to join.

“It was very flattering but I had never really been a fan of rugby union.

“Christmas came along and Wakefield wanted me to sign another deal, but this time I was reluctant to commit.”

As it was, this time Leeds Rhinos took the reins and snapped up Ellis ahead of the 2005 Super League season.

“When we played against Leeds on Boxing Day in the traditional friendly fixture and got hammered I started to question where Trinity were going.

“The Rhinos had been interested initially, however their offer wasn’t as high as Bradford’s. Eventually they came back with terms Wakefield were happy with and, in the end, the transfer agreement happened really fast.”

Then it was Ellis’ turn to go to the NRL with the Wests Tigers. However, that was again, not straight forward with Leeds, Wests and Manly Sea Eagles all waiting to hear back from him.

“Wests Tigers were quick out of the traps…The offers were on the table from the Rhinos, Wests Tigers and Manly and I just had to decide.”

Of course, following the forward’s illustrious spell Down Under, we all know that Ellis ended up at Hull FC, but he could have joined any one of the 12 top flight clubs that formed Super League in 2013 – such was he in demand.

“Once we decided to end our time in Australia, it dawned on me that I didn’t have a club to go.” Ellis’ agent, however, told him: “‘It’s going to be a bit difficult to decide because I’ve had interest from every single club in Super League.’

“I rocked back in my chair. I had hoped to have a bit of a choice, maybe two or three clubs at the top end of the table, but hadn’t imagined this.

“Now I had my pick of the competition’s elite and I could make my decision for all of the right reasons. It was a huge relief.

“I wanted to be at a club that could compete for trophies, so we started to narrow the options. London and Catalans were out, as that would have defeated the purpose of returning to England to be nearer family. I also ruled out Salford, Huddersfield, Bradford, Wakefield, Hull KR and Widnes.

“The Giants were miffed at that and I could understand why. They were to go on and win the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013 and felt entitled to make a pitch, but I didn’t feel it was a good fit for me and definitely didn’t want to waste anyone’s time.”

