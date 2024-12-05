League Express Podcast 67 with special guest John Kear

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and editor Martyn Sadler are joined by John Kear to discuss his career as a player, coach and TV pundit.

We discuss the state of the game domestically and internationally, whether it was a good idea to cut the World Cup participating sides from 16 back to 10 and whether we need to re-think the season schedule.

John discusses the impact Magic Weekend is having on the Challenge Cup, gives his take on IMG and throws his support behind suspended Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston.

He also reflects on the highs and lows of his career and whether the game needs to bring back the 9’s format.

There are some very nice action shots of John from his playing days when he had a full head of hair.

