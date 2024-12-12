League Express Podcast 68 – Jermaine McGillvary on his life and career

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and I are joined by former Great Britain International Jermaine McGillvary.

We discuss Jermaine’s family background, his childhood, how he got into playing Rugby League and what were some of his career highlights.

We discuss his experiences playing under Wayne Bennett for England and Great Britain, his thoughts about super coach Wayne Bennett, why he left the Huddersfield Giants and his experience playing for Wakefield Trinity last season.

Jermaine discusses life after football, the excitement of mentoring his sons who have been signed by Manchester City and Manchester United and what the future holds for the McGillvary family.

