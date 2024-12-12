The brother that leading rugby league agent ‘can’t believe’ Wigan Warriors released

THERE comes a time in almost every rugby league player’s career where they make a surprise move.

For Ryan Brown, that time has come early on his career at the tender age of just 19.

The England Academy international forward came through the Wigan Warriors ranks at both scholarship and academy level, playing three games for Midlands Hurricanes and 11 for Barrow Raiders whilst on dual-registration during the 2024 season.

A big future has been predicted for the teenager, which makes it all the more surprising that the Warriors were willing to let Brown join one of their Super League rivals in Leigh Leopards.

Signing a two-year deal with Adrian Lam’s side, Brown will don the Leopards shirt in 2025 and 2026 – and his agent, Dave Peet from Optimus Sports Management, who also manages Ryan’s brother Jordan, couldn’t quite believe that such a deal had been done.

“Ryan Brown has just signed for Leigh and Jordan Brown is at Swinton. They are both front-rowers,” Peet told League Express.

“I still can’t believe Wigan released him (Ryan) and Leigh can’t believe they have got him. I foresee him being a Super League player, I think he will make the cut.

“He will go out on a season-long loan to Barrow this season by the look of it but Jordan is happy to play at Swinton as he has a really good job at a bank.”

So why did Wigan let Ryan go?

“Wigan were brilliant with Ryan, they said they had 14 middles all vying for the same spots and couldn’t accommodate him.

“There were five or six middles there that were much of a muchness. Shane Eccles (Wigan’s head of youth) and John Duffy (Wigan’s academy head coach) were really good about the situation.

“They said it might even come back to haunt them but it is what it is. That’s rugby league and players move on.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast