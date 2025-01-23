Wigan Warriors pair – including son of Super League legend – head out on loan

LONDON BRTONCOS have snapped up Wigan Warriors youngsters Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason on loan deals.
The pair will join on five =-week deals and they will both be available for this weekend’s Challenge Cup tie with Goole Vikings on Saturday.
McDermott is a 19-year-old prop who signed his first contract with the Wigan Warriors Scholarship programme in 2021 after progressing through the ranks at Wigan St Patricks.
Mason, also 19, is a second rower who has progressed through the junior system at Siddal, Clock Face Miners and Orrell St James.