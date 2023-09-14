League Express Podcast #8 – Wigan stampede, Castleford’s crucial win and NRL finals drama

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s League Express podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN take a look at the weekend’s results in both the Super League and NRL finals. They discuss Castleford’s crucial win, who the favourites are to reach the Grand Final and Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton’s suspension for biting Newcastle Knights stand-off Tyson Gamble.

