Salary cap rule changes affected Wigan Warriors’ ability to keep Warrington Wolves’ Toby King following agreement ‘in principle’ between the clubs

SALARY CAP rule changes affected Wigan Warriors’ ability to keep Warrington Wolves’ Toby King at the DW Stadium beyond 2023 – that’s after an agreement was made ‘in principal’ between both clubs.

The news broke last night that King would return to Warrington for 2024 after a fruitful season with the Warriors, with Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski explaining how the salary cap changes for next season and beyond – with club-trained marquee players now counting as £50,000 on the cap – prompted the Wolves to bring the centre back.

Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “We tried really hard to extend Toby’s stay at Wigan. We had a deal agreed with Warrington in principle but then the salary cap rules changed for 2024 and as such, Toby became a valuable asset to the Wolves being a homegrown talent. It is perfectly within their gift to recall Toby.

“I vividly remember Matt and myself meeting Toby at his manager’s house before the start of the season. Matt was incredibly honest with Toby about where he felt his game was at and how he was going to get the best out of him. Toby took everything on board and delivered on his promises. He has committed himself wholeheartedly to the Wigan club and he will always have friends here. If there is a blueprint of how a season-long loan should be fulfilled, the way that Toby and the club have executed it should be replicated.

“Toby will leave with heritage number #1127 and he will be remembered for having an outstanding season in 2023. Who knows, he may return someday. I would like to thank Warrington for their assistance in making it happen.”

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Toby has been a pleasure to work with and the players and staff are going to miss him and his family.

“I’d like to wish him all the best for his future on and off the field.”

Warrington Wolves Director of Rugby Gary Chambers said: “We are delighted to welcome Toby back to the club.

“During the past couple of seasons he will have amassed a wealth of knowledge from being involved in different environments which can only be beneficial to himself and the club.

“He returns to us at the peak of his physical capabilities. Sam and the staff are looking forward to working with him and are excited to see what he can bring to the team for the 2024 season.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.