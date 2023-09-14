Jon Wilkin slams Leeds Rhinos as “biggest flop in Super League” right now with “shambolic” recruitment

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin doesn’t ever shy away from giving his opinion and he has provided his latest outspoken verdict on the side that he has called the “biggest flop in Super League” right now.

That side is, from Wilkin’s perspective, Leeds Rhinos, who have failed to qualify for the play-offs just a year after making it all the way to Old Trafford for the Super League Grand Final.

Rohan Smith’s side went down 50-0 to the Wigan Warriors last weekend in one of the worst defeats in the summer era for the Rhinos and Wilkin hasn’t held back in his verdict on the West Yorkshire club.

“The biggest flop in Super League for me right now is Leeds Rhinos and for a number of reasons,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“One is Brian McDermott was ousted as coach following a period in which Leeds had been incredibly successful and the culture was branded as toxic and needed to change.

“My question is where is that culture now? They have just limped out of the play-offs, they got it absolutely dished to them 50-0 by Wigan in front of very disappointed fans.

“I think recruitment has been shambolic in the past four or five seasons and if you talk about culture being toxic when Brian McDermott was around, how could you describe it now?

“Your best player is playing for Castleford and your best young player has left because you wouldn’t pay him enough money, it just comes across to me as a bizarre club at the minute that makes very little sense.”

Leeds’ final two fixtures sees them take on Catalans Dragons away before clashing with Castleford Tigers at home.

