Lee Briers reveals why he left Wigan Warriors to join NRL side Brisbane Broncos

LEE Briers is settling in well at his new club, Brisbane Broncos.

After making the move from the Wigan Warriors, Briers was appointed as the new development coach of the Red Hill club.

And, despite being just halfway through a two-year contract at Wigan, the former Warrington Wolves halfback reveals it was too good a deal to turn down.

“I was at Wigan and had a two-year deal, and the opportunity came out of the blue,” Briers told the Brisbane website.

“I’ve known Kev for quite some time and obviously played with him in 2000, I’ve always kept in contact and a position came up and Kev got in contact and offered me the role.

“I first came to Australia in 1993 on a junior tour and I’ve always had a firm ambition to come back one day to play or coach, so I get the opportunity to do that.

“I’m looking forward to adding to the organisation, also learn some stuff and help the next wave of the Broncos.”

Briers also explained just what being a ‘development’ coach entails.

“I will work with the guys who go and play at our affiliate clubs, Norths, Wynnum and Souths, and will be helping out with offence, mentoring the spine,” he continued.

“The role is an array of things. There is some really smart footballers here, we are just here to guide them to make sure they can fulfil their potential.”