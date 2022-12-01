Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow to read a CBeebies Bedtime story in groundbreaking first

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow is to read a CBeebies Bedtime story using groundbreaking technology, the first time a bedtime story has been read this way.

Rob uses a computer to communicate after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December 2019. He will read the story using an eye controlled computer, which recreates the words into a version of Rob’s own voice, allowing him to retain his native Yorkshire accent.

The Leeds legend will be reading ‘Tilda Tries Again’ by Tom Percival about a young girl who finds that one day her world is turned topsy-turvy, nothing feels right and things that were once easy now seem incredibly challenging. The story explores how Tilda can discover a new way to approach her problems and believe in herself.

Rob says: “I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

“Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone. Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family.”

Rob was accompanied into the CBeebies studio by his wife Lindsey and two of their children, 7-year-old Maya and 3-year-old Jackson. The children directed their daddy from the TV gallery, counting down and shouting ‘action’ when the cameras were rolling.

Rob reads CBeebies Bedtime Story at 6.50pm on Saturday 3rd December (CBeebies and BBC iPlayer)