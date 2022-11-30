New Zealand World Cup international attracting attention from ‘eight or nine clubs’ ahead of 2023 Super League and NRL season

WHEN it comes to signing a high-calibre player, a number of clubs will almost certainly go in for them in a bid to improve chances of success.

However, when almost a dozen clubs go in for one particular star, the chances of winning the race are very slim.

Well that’s exactly what it will be like in the hunt for New Zealand international Dylan Brown, who is said to be commanding interest from ‘eight or nine clubs’ with the halfback set to be a free agent from 2024.

The Dolphins are the only ones to have made an offer as things stand, as the new NRL club primes a $1 million or more offer per season in order to attract Brown to abandon New South Wales for Queensland.

That being said, Wayne Bennett’s side have a fight on their hands to secure the signature as Brown’s management has revealed to the Wide World of Sports that almost a dozen NRL sides are in for the halfback.

“There are eight or nine clubs after Dylan so there is a lot to consider,” Gavin Orr told the Wide World of Sports.

“He will just sit back and see how things go over the next few weeks and months.”

Whilst Brown is being hunted by a plethora of clubs, Wests Tigers have also been preparing a raid on the Eels with a potential offer for Mitchell Moses.

If so, Parramatta could even wave goodbye to the halfbacks that guided the club to the NRL Grand Final in 2022.