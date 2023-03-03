Lee Radford counting cost of Castleford Tigers defeat to Wigan as three key men suffer blows

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 36-0 at home to the Wigan Warriors at the Jungle last night.

In what was the Tigers’ third defeat in as many games, head coach Lee Radford believed his side were a bit ‘stiff.’

“In the first-half I was really pleased with where we were. The arm wrestle, we were in,” Radford said.

From a performance perspective I thought we showed a bit of stiffness. We had a few opportunities that we probably should have taken.

“Second-half staying in that grind was difficult for us with all the bumps and bruises. A couple of poor decisions then all add up to a scoreline like that.

“I’m very pleased with the first-half, but in the second we’ve picked up a few.”

Radford also revealed that three men suffered injuries during the game – including captain Paul McShane.

“They’re a very good side at staying in the grind. You’ve got to stay stiff with them.

“We made a couple of errors coming out of yardage that absolutely killed us. Add onto those errors some blokes coming off and some blokes coming out position and it looks a Mickey Mouse second half.

“That’s the way the game can go sometimes.

“Macca (McShane) back spasm. We’ll see how he is. Obviously he’s important for us so he was a huge loss. It put some pressure on Adz (Adam Milner) playing the majority of the game.

“Bureta (Faraimo) hip I believe, Niall Evalds shoulder.”