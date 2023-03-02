Lee Radford on new disciplinary system, Jack Welsby incident, five-match ban to winger and Wigan Warriors

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford has had his say on the new disciplinary system introduced for the 2023 Super League season.

It comes following the news that St Helens star Jack Welsby was given a Grade A High Tackle charge after a high shot on Castleford’s Jack Broadbent at the weekend.

Welsby was not carded and has not received a ban, but instead a fine and Radford is a fan of it.

“I’m a fan of not charging people. I’ve been an advocate of that, if you look at the game over the past couple of seasons, teams have been in deep in their squad numbers towards the back end of the year,” Radford said.

“Keeping blokes on the field through suspension is good for the game.

“There isn’t enough superstars in our game to afford them in the stand. We want maximum return on what we are paying people as a sport and a club.

“That first six weeks the game went crazy but it makes much more sense. It will change players behaviours because it hits them in the wallet. We are a tight breed of people rugby league players!”

On the back of two defeats, Radford has had his say on playing Wigan on Friday and where the threats will come from.

“It’s been really a good week, Niall has been challenged massively aerially and copped a fair few whacks,” Radford said.

“I’ve got no doubt Friday will be any different either. I’ve been impressed with how he’s gone about his business. I think Gaz and Milky have been impressive in the first two rounds.

“Two losses form two isn’t ideal. What we want to see is as much as effort as possible in getting our season off the ground.

“We are playing a fantastic side who have notoriously challenged at the top end of the competition.

“The back field is the threat in Bevan French and Jai Field, you’ve got out and out speed. Liam Marshall is busy for them.

“He’s an effective player and made a career out of his game being based on effort.

“We’ve got to make sure our last plays are good and they’ve challenged us on the last plays over the years.

“Our energy on our last play is important.”

Radford, however, is not panicking.

“I’ve seen enough with the ball not to panic. I’ve been disappointed with the losses, but I’ve seen enough to know we will challenge.

“Our growth is getting in the arm wrestle and staying there as well as defensively showing a bit more steel.

One Castleford winger, Elliot Wallis, who has been on dual registration with the Midlands Hurricanes, received a five-match ban at the Operational Rules Tribunal last night for a Grade E Striking charge.

“I’m really disappointed because he was phenomenal in that game and looked a level above so for him to sit down for five weeks is a disappointment.”