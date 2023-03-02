No complaints about Wakefield Trinity pitch were raised with RFL prior to Catalans Dragons fixture

NO complaints were made to the Rugby Football League (RFL) about Wakefield Trinity’s pitch surface before Catalans Dragons came to town in Super League round one.

This week has been dominated by the potential cancellation of tomorrow night’s fixture between Wakefield and the Huddersfield Giants.

However, following a pitch inspection by an independent regulator yesterday, the game has been given the green light – much to the joy of Super League fans.

An RFL spokesperson has explained to League Express that no pitch inspection had been necessary going into the round one fixture with Catalans with no complaint being received from either Hull FC or Featherstone Rovers who had played on the surface in pre-season.

At the time, Catalans boss Steve McNamara blasted the gory scene in the Dragons’ dressing room following the fixture.

“The boys have got no skin left on their legs, it’s a big issue for Wakefield moving forward. I haven’t seen anything like that in terms of blisters and blood like that in there,” McNamara said.

“I’m not a fan of the new pitches if that’s the outcome. That’s going to create issues I’m sure and they will have to play on it every other week.

“I didn’t realise it was quite like that. I’ve seen pictures during pre-season, but it’s an issue. That’s the worst dressing room for skin taken care off legs without a doubt.”

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has also explained that his side could wear skins in order to protect them potential effects.

“Wearing skins is an option,” Watson said. “We will put it to the players if they feel comfortable with that.

“A lot of them do train in them and some may feel more comfortable wearing skins. We’ll let them decide.”

“It’s about preparing and making sure the medical team have got things for after the game so it lessens the impact of whatever results we get from the game,” Watson continued.

“We train on that kind of surface so hopefully the experience and the body training on those surfaces will help us anyway.

“What we have got though is a really good medical team who have got things in places if anything arises from that game.