Lee Radford ‘really impressed’ with new signing ahead of Super League season as Castleford Tigers boss confirms Paul McShane as captain

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford is going into his second season as boss of the West Yorkshire club.

Though 2022 ended in heartbreak with a last gasp defeat away at Leeds Rhinos, the Tigers will be hoping for better come 2023.

That being said, Radford is preparing his side to deal with an injury/suspension crisis akin to the one suffered last season.

“I think we’ve got a little bit of variation. (Jake) Mamo can play fullback, Jack Broadbent can play at 6 and fullback and McShane played a chunk of the season in the halves,” Radford said.

“Jacob Hookem came across from Hull who is very much in the development stages as a half.

“We have purposely trained people in and out of position because if anything is like last year then there will be movement.”

Radford has been impressed with one new signing in particular.

“I have been really impressed with him in pre-season. Physically he is incredibly fit, very confident and a good communicator.

‘What I like about him, it’s often a detriment when you can play numerous positions but wherever position he goes to, he competes really hard there.

“For that reason hopefully he can come to our squad and become a starter. The ball is in Jack’s court but the players and staff have been really impressed with him.”

Radford also confirmed that Paul McShane will continue as skipper, though his vice-captain is yet to be decided.

“Paul McShane will captain the side but as vice-captain we haven’t decided that yet.”