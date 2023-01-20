Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on why Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith won’t be playing against Leigh Leopards

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith was asked about the absence of stars Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith ahead of the West Yorkshire club’s friendly fixture against Leigh Leopards this weekend.
Smith confirmed that both men will not play this weekend, but expressed that Martin and Smith will likely play in the next friendly against the Bradford Bulls.
“Rhyse (Martin) is actually yet to finish three weeks of pre-season training so we thought it was a little bit too soon but he’ll be available for selection next week against Bradford,” Smith told the Rhinos’ Youtube channel.
“Cam (Smith) had a minor niggle early in the new year so he’s not quite ready for this week but again he’ll play next week against Bradford.
“Everyone that’s fit and done the necessary amount of training is getting some game time this week as it’s a really important step in our pre-season against a team that will be excited to be back playing against Super League opposition and preparing for their own season as well.”
Leeds boss Rohan Smith has, however, included new signings Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan in his 21-man squad to travel to Leigh this weekend.
The 21-man squad is:
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
9 Kruise Leeming
10 Zane Tetevano
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
20 Morgan Gannon
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
29 Jack Sinfield
30 Levi Edwards
31 Leon Ruan