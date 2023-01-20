Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on why Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith won’t be playing against Leigh Leopards

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith was asked about the absence of stars Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith ahead of the West Yorkshire club’s friendly fixture against Leigh Leopards this weekend.

Smith confirmed that both men will not play this weekend, but expressed that Martin and Smith will likely play in the next friendly against the Bradford Bulls.

“Rhyse (Martin) is actually yet to finish three weeks of pre-season training so we thought it was a little bit too soon but he’ll be available for selection next week against Bradford,” Smith told the Rhinos’ Youtube channel.

“Cam (Smith) had a minor niggle early in the new year so he’s not quite ready for this week but again he’ll play next week against Bradford.

“Everyone that’s fit and done the necessary amount of training is getting some game time this week as it’s a really important step in our pre-season against a team that will be excited to be back playing against Super League opposition and preparing for their own season as well.”

Leeds boss Rohan Smith has, however, included new signings Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan in his 21-man squad to travel to Leigh this weekend.

The 21-man squad is:

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

29 Jack Sinfield

30 Levi Edwards

31 Leon Ruan