Featherstone Rovers’ big clash against Super League’s Hull KR can be watched online tonight

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ big clash against Super League side Hull KR can be viewed online for those interested tonight.
The game will kick-off at 7:45pm at the Millennium Stadium and a massive crowd is expected for Craig Hall’s testimonial.
However, for those unable to make the game, the fixture will be broadcast on a live stream called Recast.
Recast is a Pay Per View (PPV) service which doesn’t require a subscription.
Recast’s unique microtransaction model makes it easy and affordable for people to access content from your favourite creators – it is free to join but the game itself costs £5 in credits.
There will also be audio coverage on ROVERSTV, available to all ROVERSTV subscribers.