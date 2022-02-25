Lee Radford’s Castleford Tigers beaten again at Hull KR

Castleford Tigers remain winless under Lee Radford as Sam Wood’s double helped Hull Kingston Rovers to their first victory of the season 26-10.

After Bureta Faraimo was sin binned for a high shot on Will Dagger, Hull KR took advantage to open the scoring through Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Liam Watts was also shown yellow for a foul in the build up to the opening try but Castleford survived the ten minutes then hit back with a Jordan Turner try.

But Rovers went into the break 8-6 ahead as Brad Takairangi offloaded for Mikey Lewis to put Wood in two minutes before half-time.

Wood got another on the other side of the break with a low drive into the corner as Hull KR began to take full control.

Matt Parcell finished a break and Brad Takairangi then went through a gap to further their advantage, making Faraimo’s late try a consolation.

Hull KR: 19 Will Dagger, 24 Sam Wood, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 20 Mikey Lewis, 7 Jordan Abdull, 13 Matty Storton, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 27 Frankie Halton, 12 Kane Linnett, 17 Elliot Minchella. Subs: 14 Jez Litten, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Tries: Kenny-Dowall (22), Wood (38, 52), Parcell (64), Takairangi (67)

Goals: Abdull 3

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 17 Mahe Fonua, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 14 Nathan Massey, 9 Paul McShane, 15 George Griffin, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 24 Cheyse Blair, 13 Joe Westerman; Subs: 8 Liam Watts, 22 Daniel Smith, 25 Suaia Matagi, 32 Cain Robb.

Tries: Turner (33), Faraimo (72)

Goals: O’Brien 1

Sinbins: Faraimo (18 – high tackle), Watts (24 – high tackle)

The full report, reaction and stats will be available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.