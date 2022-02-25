London Broncos re-sign former Super League star

Championship side London Broncos have announced the re-signing of Alex Walker on a deal for the rest of the 2022 season.

The Essex-born fullback made his Broncos debut in 2014 and went on to play for the club more than 100 times, helping them to victory in the Million Pound Game in 2018.

He impressed in Super League for London despite their relegation the following season, and earned a move to Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2020 campaign.

However, Walker only made ten appearances in two seasons at Wakefield, including just a single one last term, and was released.

The 26-year-old had a spell on trial with Halifax Panthers in pre-season but has instead returned south to link up again with the Broncos, now a part-time outfit.

It is a welcome addition for London, who have started the season with four defeats from four.

They welcome Bradford Bulls on Sunday in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup and Walker, who is also a Scottish international, has gone straight into the squad for that match.