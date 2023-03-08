Leeds boss Rohan Smith explains Justin Sangare’s absence and if Harry Newman and James Bentley will play against Wakefield

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has given an update on his squad with Harry Newman and James Bentley included in the 21-man group for Friday’s clash against Wakefield Trinity.

Smith and Leeds earned their first win of the season in a 25-24 last-gasp triumph over reigning champions St Helens and Smith has confirmed that both Newman and Bentley will feature.

“Harry will feature on Friday. Harry is very excited that’s for sure, everyone knows what Harry can do and the boys love playing with him,” Smith said.

“Harry will just be another one in the 17, it is good to have him back. He is pretty much bang on, it’s a little tricky given the actual injury he has had. It isn’t a common one and the timeframe can fluctuate but he is bang on and ready to go.

“There is a buzz around the group about having a squad that is getting healthier and deeper as we go. It’s about putting on another performance this weekend.

“James Bentley will play as well which is also good news.”

There is also a plus on Kruise Leeming with the injury not as bad as first feared.

“Kruise isn’t as bad as we first thought, we felt it’s best to get some graduated return to full training and not take any risks on a short-ish turnaround from that injury.

“It’s in a similar area but it’s not the same thing and nowhere near as severe. It shouldn’t be too long.”

One new signing that has taken to Headingley like a duck to water has been Frenchman Justin Sangare, but he will miss Friday’s clash against Wakefield Trinity due to his partner giving birth – during the Saints win!

“Justin’s partner actually went into labour during the St Helens game and he was committed towards playing and finishing that game.

“We have given him some compassionate leave to be with his family given that he is away from home. It’s important we as a club support Justin and his beautiful family.

“His wife gave birth in Leeds, it’s a good story and part of our culture within Leeds. We’ve got guys from lots different parts of the world and lots of upbringings and it’s cool to share that with them.”