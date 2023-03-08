Refereeing appointments for Super League Round Four as Chris Kendall and Aaron Moore get interesting gigs

THE refereeing appointments have been made for Round Four of Super League as the action begins on Thursday when Catalans Dragons travel to Wigan Warriors with the French side currently unbeaten in 2023.
Thursday night sees Marcus Griffiths take the reins as Wigan host Catalans before Ben Thaler gets to grips with Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.
Also on Friday, Tom Grant will be the man in the middle for Huddersfield Giants’ home clash against Castleford Tigers whilst Jack Smith takes charge of Hull KR’s home tie against Warrington Wolves.
Aaron Moore has been tasked with Leigh Leopards’ fixture against St Helens with Chris Kendall rounding things off on Saturday afternoon when Hull FC host Salford Red Devils.
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
09th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: L. O’brien
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
10th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: L. Bland
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers
10th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves
10th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: A. Sweet
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Leigh Leopards v St Helens
10th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: A. Billington
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Hull FC v Salford Red Devils
11th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 1: T. Grant
Touch Judge 2: J. Smith
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: T. Randerson