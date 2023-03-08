Refereeing appointments for Super League Round Four as Chris Kendall and Aaron Moore get interesting gigs

THE refereeing appointments have been made for Round Four of Super League as the action begins on Thursday when Catalans Dragons travel to Wigan Warriors with the French side currently unbeaten in 2023.

Thursday night sees Marcus Griffiths take the reins as Wigan host Catalans before Ben Thaler gets to grips with Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Also on Friday, Tom Grant will be the man in the middle for Huddersfield Giants’ home clash against Castleford Tigers whilst Jack Smith takes charge of Hull KR’s home tie against Warrington Wolves.

Aaron Moore has been tasked with Leigh Leopards’ fixture against St Helens with Chris Kendall rounding things off on Saturday afternoon when Hull FC host Salford Red Devils.

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

09th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: L. O’brien

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

10th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: L. Bland

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

10th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

10th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: A. Sweet

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

10th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: A. Billington

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

11th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 1: T. Grant

Touch Judge 2: J. Smith

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: T. Randerson