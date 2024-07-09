Leeds-bound Hall’s final mission as a Hull KR player

TRY-scorer extraordinaire Ryan Hall reckons it’s all about belief for Hull KR as they plot a path to a first Grand Final appearance in the Summer era.

The powerful winger, who has the highest try tally in Super League history, featured in six of them, and was every time a winner, in his first spell with Leeds, which ran from 2007 until 2018.

Ex-Sydney Roosters man Hall, now 36, will be returning to the Rhinos for a second stint next season.

But he’s desperate to end a four-year stay at Rovers on a high, and after helping them to the play-off semi-finals in both 2021 and last year, firmly believes Willie Peters’ side have the ability to go all the way to Old Trafford – and claim what would be a sixth Championship but their first since 1985.

And with eleven regular-season games remaining, starting with Saturday’s big derby at Hull, he says the squad are pulling out all the stops to stay on track.

“I think we’ve been on an upward trajectory ever since I signed,” he explained.

“It all boils down the hard work throughout the club, and we come in for every training session ready to go.

“We’ll keep doing that, and for me, it’s all about belief, because we’re competing against teams who have been there before.

“We have eleven games left to keep up with them and get into the play-offs, and there’s no reason why we can’t do that and make our mark.”

Hall last month overhauled Danny McGuire’s Super League try-scoring record of 247, and was named as the competition’s Glen’s Vodka Player of the Month for June.

But he modestly told Sky Sports: “If it hadn’t been for getting those scores, I don’t think I’d have won it, because there have been some other very good performers, although I’m grateful nonetheless.”

Asked about his longevity, Hall replied: “I play on the wing, so I’m out of the way of those big collisions in the middle.

“I do defend in inverted commas, but it’s more about my positioning.”

Rovers will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins over Hull this year.

They triumphed 22-0 at the MKM Stadium in the opening league round in February and 34-10 at home at the end of March.