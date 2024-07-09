Warrington aim to pass screen test

WARRINGTON coach Sam Burgess and comedian and television presenter Adam Hills have teamed up to front a new documentary series about the work of the club’s community foundation.

‘Be the Change’ will feature four films, with the first set for release on Wednesday, July 17.

“Join us as we delve into the stories of real-life heroes who are making a significant impact, transforming lives, and fostering positive change within the community,” said the club on the release of a trailer.

Former South Sydney Rabbitohs star Burgess became Warrington coach on a two-year contract ahead of this season.

The 35-year-old led his side to June’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley and has them pushing for a Super League play-off spot.

Australian Hills, 53, has a long association with Rugby League, coming from a family of staunch Souths supporters.

Born without a right foot, he has played for, and made a previous documentary about Warrington’s physical disability team.

The anchor of popular Channel 4 talk show ‘The Last Leg’, Hills represented Australia in the 2022 PDRL World Cup.

That led to a one-off programme ‘Grow Another Foot’.

He also presented Channel 4’s Super League coverage when they had a contract to cover some Super League games live in 2022 and 2023.

Hills previously explained: “I love Rugby League. I’ve been a fan since I was three days old, when my Dad brought a Souths toy rabbit to the hospital for me.”

