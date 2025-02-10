Leeds Rhinos act fast to bring in new signing for 2025 Super League season

AHEAD of the new Betfred Super League season kicking off this weekend, Leeds Rhinos have bolstered their squad with the signing of 24-year-old Australian centre Ethan Clark-Wood.

Leeds Rhinos kick off their season at AMT Headingley this Saturday with a West Yorkshire derby against newly promoted Wakefield Trinity, kick off 3pm, and the new signing could be in the squad.

Clark-Wood is a product of the Penrith Panthers junior system and has also played at St George Illawarra and Sydney Roosters in his development career. He trained this pre-season with NRL side Gold Coast Titans and was due to play for Tweed Seagulls in the Hostplus Cup in 2025.

However, the season ending injury to Maika Sivo for the Rhinos put him on Brad Arthur’s radar and he has agreed a one year contract for 2025 and will arrive at AMT Headingley on Monday afternoon.

Commenting on signing for Leeds, Clark-Wood said, “I can’t wait to get started with the Rhinos and I am excited about the opportunity. I first spoke to Brad Arthur on the phone last Tuesday so it has happened very quickly. Brad asked me about what I wanted from my career and he told me what he was looking for from me. It was a good conversation and it really made my mind up.

“Up until this year, I had never lived away from home but it has been good over the last few months to be at Tweed and get used to that, I suppose it was good taster to move away and I feel I am ready for this opportunity to come to England. I feel like it was good to compete with the Gold Coast boys in pre-season, that has primed and prepared me to come over to England and show what I can do. Training with the NRL players every day has given me confidence for sure, when you are competing against those guys, naturally you are going to get better.

“I have signed a one year deal which I think is great for all parties. I want to stay for longer but it is up to me to show what I can do to try and make it an extended stay,” added Clark-Wood.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur added, “We are pleased to have brought in Ethan and look forward to integrating him into our group. It was disappointing to lose Maika for the season but we have looked to bring some depth to our backs by bringing Ethan in. We have got some very talented, young backs at our club and it is important that they too have opportunities to develop and grow in the coming years which is why we have just done the one year deal for now.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added, “Ethan comes from good systems over in Australia at Penrith, St George and the Roosters, so we know he knows the standards that are required. He has impressed us with his determination to succeed, backing himself to perform well in Super League and earning his place in the team.”