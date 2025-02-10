Son of Wigan, Widnes and London legend Martin Offiah signs professional terms with Premier League football side

PHOENIX OFFIAH, the son of Wigan, Widnes and London legend Martin Offiah has signed professional terms with Premier League football side, Tottenham Hotspur.

The 15-year-old has linked up with Australian coach Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, with the teenager rated as one of the most exciting football prospects in England.

It seems that sport is well entrenched in the Offiah family, with Phoenix’s older brother, Tyler, currently plying his rugby union trade with Bath.

Martin, meanwhile, was the one of the most talked about rugby league wingers to ever step foot on the field, with the 59-year-old registering 145 appearances for Widnes, 159 for Wigan with a further 48 for London and 45 for Salford.

Offiah also earned five caps for England a further 33 for Great Britain with spells in rugby union for Bedford Blues and London Wasps.