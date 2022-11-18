Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sends brilliant message of support to Samoa ahead of World Cup clash with Australia

DWAYNE ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent a brilliant message of support to Samoa ahead of their World Cup clash with Australia.

Matt Parish’s men shocked England in the World Cup semi-final at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium last weekend to set up a final clash with Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Over the tournament so far, Samoa have been garnering support from all corners and now legendary American Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent out a message of support for the nation of his mother’s birth.

“Here we go, I am delivering this message with boundless love and boundless reverence and respect, and boundless pride for my boys,” Johnson said in an Instagram video.

“My usos, the Toa Samoa rugby team, they are going to the men’s final of the Rugby League World Cup.

“This is a big deal, they are making history in the world of sports, in the world of rugby, this is the first time that our island and our country, our culture of Samoa, has ever gone to the finals.

“For any sport, they are making history and I could not be more proud of them, and I just want to say a few things.”

Johnson himself is no stranger to being an athlete, playing American football for the University of Miami on an athletic scholarship before signing with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

And, the 50-year-old is keen to alleviate the pressure on the Samoans.

“This Saturday is the big game, there are a few things that I want to share with you guys, and I know you have got so much on your mind right now, pressure,” Johnson said.

“Pressure, the pressure to deliver, the pressure to perform, you have the world watching and you have so much on your shoulders.

“Right now you are proud grandsons, proud sons, proud husbands, proud fathers, proud teammates, proud brothers, proud usos.

“I understand what it’s like to have pressure, I understand what it’s like to do stuff where the world is watching so a few things I always think about when it comes to scenarios like this.

“Number one is grit, there’s a term that you guys know, it is called ‘Fa’a Samoa’ and when I was growing up my grandfather, my grandmother and even my mum, still today we talk about grit.

“I know my Samoan always need some improvement, but that is one of the many Samoan terms that I embody because to me my grandfather always taught me, yes ‘Fa’a Samoa’ is being proud of who you are, where you come from, what’s in your blood, in your DNA.

“That’s the thing that separates us from everyone else, it is the grit, the drive, that force that you operate as if your backs are up against the wall and there is nowhere to go but ahead, but forwards.”