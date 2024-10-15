Leeds Rhinos announce first-ever female President as Andrew Thirkill investment links with rival Super League club gathers pace

LEEDS RHINOS have announced the club’s first ever female Club President in the club’s 134-year history.

Gill Spencer will become Club President on 1st November 2024, taking over from Andrew Thirkill, after he completed his term as President.

With Rugby League Live linking Thirkill with investment at Hull FC, Leeds have moved quickly to find his replacement in the shape of Spencer.

Spencer, a long-time fan of the club, commented: “I am delighted to be asked to be the first female President of Leeds Rhinos. Women are beginning to play a key part in professional sport, and I am proud to be a part of this era.

“I have supported Leeds Rhinos since I was 17 and was hooked from the moment I watched my first game in the South Stand. We have an excellent group of players through all teams, and I am confident we will see our rugby teams, both men and women, reach some great achievements in the years ahead.”

Leeds Rhinos Chairman Paul Caddick added: “I would take this opportunity to thank Andrew for the support he has given both to the club and the players during his period as President of Leeds Rhinos.

“Andrew has been an excellent President and he now relinquishes the role to Gill Spencer who I have known for many years and who shares Andrew’s passion for the club, Rugby League and for the Rhinos teams.

“I am looking forward to working with Gill during her term as President of this very special club.”

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington commented: “Firstly, I would like to thank Andrew Thirkill for his service and support, he is a longstanding supporter of the club, the Rhinos Players’ Association and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and this will continue for many years to come.

“I am delighted to welcome Gill Spencer as our new President for the next 3-years. Gill is also a longstanding fan and a big supporter of all our Rhinos teams, and I know she will enjoy her time as President, and will support our players, staff, partners and fans.”

Andrew Thirkill added: “For a fan of over 50 years to become the Club President of Leeds Rhinos has been an immense honour, in my six years as Club President the club have reached the Super League Grand Final and won the Challenge Cup Final in 2020 at the ‘Covid Wembley’ with just 50 spectators present, a unique and unforgettable occasion.

“The role has enabled me to extend many friendships throughout our wonderful game of Rugby League. It has also been a pleasure to represent the Caddick family, who alongside Gary Hetherington, have taken the club through an unprecedented period of sustained success.

“It felt the right time to ‘pass the baton’, the club have chosen Gill Spencer, a good friend and long-standing fan to take up the role, an excellent choice and I wish Gill all the very best too.”

